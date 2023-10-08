Leading business group to take responsibility of 10-year-old Shahadat battling progeria

A leading business group, wishing anonymity, expressed his desire to take responsibility for the treatment of 10-year-old Shahadat battling progeria.

The managing director of the group reached out to The Business Standard this morning after reading a story titled "10-year-old Shahadat racing against time in battle against rare disease, progeria" which was published online on Saturday (7 October).

The welfare officer of the group contacted the correspondent who filed the story and took Shahadat's details.

The representative then contacted Shahadat's father, Mohammad Hanif. Confirming the matter to TBS, the father said it was the first ever call he received from an unknown person asking about his son's health condition.

He provided all relevant information about his son's disease and ongoing treatment. The group's representative then pledged to take responsibility for Shahadat's treatment.

Hanif expressed his gratitude to The Business Standard for publishing the report detailing his son's physical condition and his financial condition.

Earlier on Thursday the correspondent contacted Progeria Research Foundation (PRF), an international organisation working for progeria patients around the world. Kristine Valente, the executive assistant and office manager, responded that the organisation would also help the child and his family in any way they can.

Shahadat Hossain, son of a rickshaw-puller, studies in Class 2. Afflicted with the rare progeria disease, Shahadat's life is slipping away without the necessary treatment as his father cannot afford the expenses.

Instead of playing with friends, he's confined to a small yard of his house along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Kamaldah area of Mirsarai upazila.