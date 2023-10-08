Leading business group to take responsibility of 10-year-old Shahadat battling progeria

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 07:56 pm

Related News

Leading business group to take responsibility of 10-year-old Shahadat battling progeria

Hanif, Shahadat's father, expressed his gratitude to The Business Standard for publishing the report detailing his son’s physical condition and his financial condition

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 07:56 pm
10-year-old Shahadat Hossain. Photo: Md Mizanur Rahman Yusuf
10-year-old Shahadat Hossain. Photo: Md Mizanur Rahman Yusuf

A leading business group, wishing anonymity, expressed his desire to take responsibility for the treatment of 10-year-old Shahadat battling progeria.

The managing director of the group reached out to The Business Standard this morning after reading a story titled "10-year-old Shahadat racing against time in battle against rare disease, progeria" which was published online on Saturday (7 October). 

The welfare officer of the group contacted the correspondent who filed the story and took Shahadat's details.

10-year-old Shahadat racing against time in battle against rare disease, progeria

The representative then contacted Shahadat's father, Mohammad Hanif. Confirming the matter to TBS, the father said it was the first ever call he received from an unknown person asking about his son's health condition.

He provided all relevant information about his son's disease and ongoing treatment. The group's representative then pledged to take responsibility for Shahadat's treatment. 

Hanif expressed his gratitude to The Business Standard for publishing the report detailing his son's physical condition and his financial condition.

Earlier on Thursday the correspondent contacted Progeria Research Foundation (PRF), an international organisation working for progeria patients around the world. Kristine Valente, the executive assistant and office manager, responded that the organisation would also help the child and his family in any way they can.

Shahadat Hossain, son of a rickshaw-puller, studies in Class 2. Afflicted with the rare progeria disease, Shahadat's life is slipping away without the necessary treatment as his father cannot afford the expenses. 

Instead of playing with friends, he's confined to a small yard of his house along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Kamaldah area of Mirsarai upazila. 

Top News

Progeria / disease

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

1h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

11h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

11h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

55m | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

8h | TBS Career
As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

1d | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

1d | TBS Stories