Lead country towards prosperity: PM tells youths

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday stressed the need for preparing the young generation with the spirit of the Liberation War and ideal of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman aimed at building a non-communal, knowledge-and science-based progressive society to lead the country towards development and prosperity, urging the Jubo League to take the leading role in this regard.

"We want to prepare the young generation to take Bangladesh ahead," she said while addressing a discussion marking the 49th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League from her official Ganabhaban residence through a video conference.

Hasina, also president of the Awami League, asked the Jubo League leaders and workers to devote themselves in serving the people and create an atmosphere so that the future generation could get a beautiful life in the future.

Former chairman of Jubo League and incumbent Presidium Members of the Awami League, Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak and former general secretary of the Jubo League and now Organising Secretary of the AL, Mirza Azam, MP, and immediate past Jubo League General Secretary Harunur Rashid spoke at the discussion presided over by Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash.

Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni (father of Parash) founded the Jubo League following the directive of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 11 November, 1972.

The prime minister highly appreciated the speech of the Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash saying that if the leaders and activists of the organisation can realise the speech of their chief and work accordingly, the future of Bangladesh will be very bright.