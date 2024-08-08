LDP seeks ban on Awami League, puts forward 11-point demand

08 August, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 01:42 pm

LDP seeks ban on Awami League, puts forward 11-point demand

Oli introduced the demands at a press briefing at the party’s office in Moghbazar today (8 August).

Liberal Democratic Party President Oli Ahmad. Photo: Collected.
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Colonel (Retd.) Oli Ahmad has put forward a 11-point demand, including a cancellation of the registration and a ban on the activities of Awami League as a political party.

Oli introduced the demands at a press briefing at the party's office in Moghbazar today (8 August).

During the briefing, Colonel Oli said, "The time has come for everyone to unite. I congratulate Dr. Muhammad Yunus and his new government. At the same time, I urge the to be formed government to cancel the registration and put a ban on the activities of Awami League."

The colonel put forward a total of 11 demands at the briefing, including treatment and rehabilitation of the deceased and the injured during the recent violence, withdrawing cases against those who have been falsely indicted since 2009, ensuring justice for those who have been disappeared and killed during the rule of AL, seizing the assets of those AL leaders who have misappropriated and laundered money abroad and bringing back Sheikh Hasina for a just trial for her misdeeds.

The colonel suggested some changes to be made in the structure of the state, which included- at least four elections under caretaker government, highest two terms for the top executive of the state and a committee to amend the constitution.   

