LDA barred from marching towards PMO protesting fuel oil price hike

Police barred a procession march organised by the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) from moving towards the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The LDA on Tuesday (16 August) organised the procession march towards the PMO to protest fuel oil price hike.

Photo: TBS

Leaders and activists of the left-leaning political parties alliance gathered at the capital's Paltan intersection area for the procession march.

During this time, they also called on the people to raise their voices against the increase in oil prices.

Photo: TBS

The procession march started from Paltan and passed through the Press Club.

Photo: TBS

However, police stopped the procession as it tried to cross Shahabg.

Meanwhile, left-leaning political parties' unity has called for a half-day strike on 25 August to protest against the increase in the cost of transport of agricultural products, industrial goods, and medical expenses.

Leaders of the alliance called for the strike during a public meeting at the capital's Paltan area on Tuesday.