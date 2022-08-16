LDA barred from marching towards PMO protesting fuel oil price hike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 01:05 pm

Related News

LDA barred from marching towards PMO protesting fuel oil price hike

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 01:05 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police barred a procession march organised by the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA)  from moving towards the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). 

The LDA on Tuesday (16 August) organised the procession march towards the PMO to protest fuel oil price hike. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Leaders and activists of the left-leaning political parties alliance gathered at the capital's Paltan intersection area for the procession march.

Left leaning parties call half-day strike on 25 Aug protesting price hike

During this time, they also called on the people to raise their voices against the increase in oil prices.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The procession march started from Paltan and passed through the Press Club.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

However, police stopped the procession as it tried to cross Shahabg.

Meanwhile, left-leaning political parties' unity has called for a half-day strike on 25 August to protest against the increase in the cost of transport of agricultural products, industrial goods, and medical expenses.

Leaders of the alliance called for the strike during a public meeting at the capital's Paltan area on Tuesday.

Top News

Procession March / price hike / Hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

3h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

20h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

3h | Videos
Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

15h | Videos
What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?