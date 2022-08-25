LCs to be confirmed by 24 global banks for importing food grains from Russia, Ukraine: Tipu Munshi

Twenty four global banks have agreed to provide Letter of Credit (LC) confirmation for importing food grains from Russia and Ukraine, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

The minister made the remark during a Secretariat meeting regarding disbursal of payment in case of importing food grains on Thursday.

For importing food items from another country, LCs must be issued but the exporting country might not accepts LCs of all banks, in this case they need confirmation from credible global banks. Now, there is no obstacle in importing food grains from Russia and Ukraine, so there is no possibility of food crisis, said the minister.

The commerce minister also said that there are no sanctions on fertiliser and food import from Russia and Ukraine.

Minister Tipu Munshi said that the government is trying to expedite medicine export and trying to increase the income of dollars from other export sectors as well.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder along with businessmen from different sectors were present at the meeting.

The food minister said that aspects of easy import and easy disbursal of payment were discussed.

"You will see that wheat and rice import will be uninterrupted", said the minister.

He said that various food-friendly programmes including Open Market Sale (OMS) will be started across the country from 1 September.

Under the OMS programme, the 1 crore card holders of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) can also buy 10kg rice at a low price from 1 September.

Previously only lentils, sugar and oil was sold by OMS.

The food minister expressed hope that due to these food friendly programmes, the price of rice will stabilise soon.