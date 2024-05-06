Lawyers hired in India to protect GI rights of Tangail Saree: Industries ministry tells HC

The government has hired a law firm in India to fight its legal battle there and move its plea to rectify the recent recognition of Tangail Saree as a GI product of India, the industries ministry informed the High Court today (6 May).

At the same time, the ministry submitted list of more than hundred products already registered and some required to be registered in home and abroad as Geographical Indications (GI) goods of Bangladesh.

After a hearing, the bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Moniruzzaman ordered the authorities concerned to submit the report as an affidavit.

According to the industries ministry, the law firm Mason & Associates has been appointed in India to handle the legal battle for protecting Tangail saree's GI rights. However, the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi can appoint an alternate firm through negotiation if deemed necessary.

Supreme Court lawyer Siraj Shukla filed the writ petition with the High Court on 18 February, seeking directives on preparing a consolidated list of GI products.

Following the writ, the High Court on 19 February asked the authorities concerned to compile a list of all products from every region of the country that are officially recognised as Geographical Indications (GI) or have applied for the recognition.

Speaking with reporters today, lawyer Siraj Shukla said, "Tangail saree rightfully qualifies as a GI product of Bangladesh. However, it has been wrongly registered by India as their own product. Over a hundred GI products from various districts have been listed and this list is expected to expand further in the future."

India recently claimed the centuries-old Tangail saree as its own by recognising it as a GI product. When India recognised the Tangail saree as a GI product of West Bengal, it sparked widespread debate and criticism in Bangladesh.

Later, the industries ministry recognised the Tangail saree as a GI product of Bangladesh on 8 February.