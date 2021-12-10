Law will follow its own pace: Anisul regarding Khaleda’s treatment abroad

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 03:47 pm

Related News

Law will follow its own pace: Anisul regarding Khaleda’s treatment abroad

The minister made the remarks while speaking at a blanket distribution programme for the needy people at Sirajul Haque Municipal Open Stage adjacent to Akhaura Railway Station in Brahmanbaria on Friday (10 December) morning

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 03:47 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

The law will go on its own pace, not in the pace of Ziaur Rahman, said Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq regarding the decision on Khaleda Zia's medical treatment abroad.

The minister made the remarks while speaking at a blanket distribution programme for the needy people at Sirajul Haque Municipal Open Stage adjacent to Akhaura Railway Station in Brahmanbaria on Friday (10 December) morning.

"Khaleda Zia was released through an executive order of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on humanitarian grounds. She has been undergoing medical treatment. But now she wants to go abroad for treatment," Anisul Huq said.

He added: " When Khaleda Zia's son died, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to her house to offer condolences. Khaleda closed the gate over the prime minister's face, not allowing her to enter the house. It was not only an insult to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but also an insult to the people of Bangladesh."

"Even then, the Prime Minister told me last year that they were saying that Khaleda Zia was ill. She has been in jail for a long time. Her family has filed an application. You let her go through the law. I said okay."

The law minister added that Khaleda was released on two conditions - One was that she cannot go abroad, the other was that she will receive treatment from home.

"I did not say that she could not go to the hospital. she has been to the hospital three times. The court sentenced her to five years. The sentence was to 10 years after appealing to the High Court," he added.

The minister added that if any application has been disposed of by the law, there is no scope for reconsideration of that disposed application, saying: "The law ministry has rejected Khaleda Zia's application to go abroad. 15 lawyers have met me for that. The law under which I have rejected the application is correct. Even then, I asked for time to see if there was any precedent for what they were saying. Meanwhile they staged movements. The law will follow its own pace, not the pace of Ziaur Rahman."

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Hayat Ud Daula Khan, Superintendent of Police Anisur Rahman, Akhaura Municipality Mayor Takzil Khalifa, Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Romana Akter and Upazila Awami League convener Joynal Abedin were present during the programme. 

Top News

Khaleda Zia / Law Minister Anisul Huq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

7h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

7h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

23h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

23h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study