Law will follow its own pace: Anisul regarding Khaleda’s treatment abroad

The law will go on its own pace, not in the pace of Ziaur Rahman, said Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq regarding the decision on Khaleda Zia's medical treatment abroad.

The minister made the remarks while speaking at a blanket distribution programme for the needy people at Sirajul Haque Municipal Open Stage adjacent to Akhaura Railway Station in Brahmanbaria on Friday (10 December) morning.

"Khaleda Zia was released through an executive order of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on humanitarian grounds. She has been undergoing medical treatment. But now she wants to go abroad for treatment," Anisul Huq said.

He added: " When Khaleda Zia's son died, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to her house to offer condolences. Khaleda closed the gate over the prime minister's face, not allowing her to enter the house. It was not only an insult to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but also an insult to the people of Bangladesh."

"Even then, the Prime Minister told me last year that they were saying that Khaleda Zia was ill. She has been in jail for a long time. Her family has filed an application. You let her go through the law. I said okay."

The law minister added that Khaleda was released on two conditions - One was that she cannot go abroad, the other was that she will receive treatment from home.

"I did not say that she could not go to the hospital. she has been to the hospital three times. The court sentenced her to five years. The sentence was to 10 years after appealing to the High Court," he added.

The minister added that if any application has been disposed of by the law, there is no scope for reconsideration of that disposed application, saying: "The law ministry has rejected Khaleda Zia's application to go abroad. 15 lawyers have met me for that. The law under which I have rejected the application is correct. Even then, I asked for time to see if there was any precedent for what they were saying. Meanwhile they staged movements. The law will follow its own pace, not the pace of Ziaur Rahman."

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Hayat Ud Daula Khan, Superintendent of Police Anisur Rahman, Akhaura Municipality Mayor Takzil Khalifa, Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Romana Akter and Upazila Awami League convener Joynal Abedin were present during the programme.