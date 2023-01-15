Women police in Congo awarded UN peace medal

A contingent of Bangladesh Police consisting only of female officers were awarded the UN peace medals for its contribution to the UN peacekeeping operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

The UN peacekeeping award was given to the Bangladesh Formed Police Unit-1(BANFPU-1), Rotation-15 team, according to the DMP news issued today.

The contingent BANFPU-1 rotation-15 having 180-member of female officers, who were awarded the UN medals from Mody Berethe, Police Commissioner of United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (MONUSCO).

"The team of BANFPU-1, Rotation-15, engaged in peacekeeping operations, is an example of women's empowerment, said the police commissioner," said the police commissioner.

He also said, "Wherever the peace and stability of the world has been turmoil situation, the United Nations has come forward with its peace and assistance capabilities. And in this long journey Bangladesh Police has been playing a leading role since the beginning."

In his speech, Mody Berethe praised the Bangladesh Police for its punctuality and discipline. He also sought eternal peace of the souls of those who have sacrificed their lives so far in this peacekeeping operation.

The award was given to all the members of the contingent at the camp of BANFPU-1 in Inkale of Kinshasa, the capital of the Congo.

The only female Formed Police Unit (FPU) of 180 members of Bangladesh Police reached Kinshasa, the capital of Congo, under the UN Peacekeeping Mission on 3 January last year.