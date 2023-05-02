Why Father of the Nation’s anti-corruption speeches not included in syllabus: HC asks

The High Court on Tuesday (2 May) issued a rule asking why the anti-corruption speeches of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were not included in the syllabus of all educational institutions and training centres.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury made the cabinet secretary and others concerned respondents to the ruling.

They have to reply within four weeks.

Besides, the concerned were also directed to submit Bangabandhu's anti-corruption speeches (both audio and video) to the court within 30 days.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik, ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan and Rajuk lawyer Imam Hasan were present in the court.