Some cases hit by 'intellectual corruption': Justice Nuruzzaman

Law & order

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:30 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Reuters
Representational Image. Photo: Reuters

Proceedings of some cases are affected by intellectual corruption in the country's judiciary system, observed Justice Md Nuruzzaman of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, who has gone on retirement.

He made the observation at his farewell ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Attorney General's Office, on his last working day on Thursday.   

"If the judges themselves are not independent, independence of the judiciary will not come, no matter what is written in the constitution," said Justice Md Nuruzzaman. 

Mentioning that judges and lawyers should not do anything that spoils the sanctity of the court, he added, "It is my opinion that in some cases, intellectual corruption is happening".

Urging all concerned to be respectful to seniors and to uphold the dignity of the bar association, Justice Md Nuruzzaman said, "The bar association is the cultivator of judges. If there is no unity in the bar association, then we feel pain in our hearts. Because we [judges] also come from the bar association".

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Advocate Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir delivered speeches on the occasion.

Justice Md Nuruzzaman was born on 1 July 1956.

He took part in the 1971 Liberation War in the then Sunamganj, Netrokona and Kishoreganj sub-divisions.

In 1983, he became a lawyer in the District Judge's Court. In 1987, he was enrolled as an advocate of the High Court.

In 2009, he was appointed as an additional judge in the High Court Division. After two years, his appointment was made permanent. On 8 October, 2018, he became a judge of the Appellate Division.

