Some abuses are reported while implementing any new law: Law minister

UNB
22 October, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 03:28 pm

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the government remains vigilant to stop any abuse through the Digital Security Act (DSA) of Bangladesh, noting that some abuses are reported while implementing any new law in every country.

The issue of amendment to the law comes when there are abuses, he said, adding, "If there is a necessity for any amendment, we will do that."

He, however, said bringing amendments to any law is a lengthy process and the government may go for shortening the process.

The Law Minister was speaking at a discussion today (October 22, 2022) on DSA, moderated by the Editors Guild President and Editor-in-Chief of Ekattor Television Mozammel Babu.

Minister Huq said a perception regarding the DSA has been created and the government is aware of it.

He said the government is listening to all and trying to address the issues.

Human rights activist advocate ZI Khan Panna, cultural personality Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu, Regional Director for ARTICLE 19 South Asia and Bangladesh Faruq Faisel, filmmaker Kamar Ahmad Simon, Prothom Alo joint editor Sohrab Hassan, and journalist Syed Ishtiaque Reza, among others spoke at the discussion regarding Bangladesh's Digital Security Act.

