Shujan for annulment of some sections of Digital Security Act

Law & order

UNB
22 October, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 03:31 pm

Civil rights body Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) on Saturday demanded revision of the newly passed Digital Security Act by scraping its 'repressive' sections.

In a written statement, the rights body said several sections of the act (8,28,29,31) are regressive and could widely be misused, especially for harassing citizens, squeezing the freedom of expression and obstructing the freedom of media.

The act empowers law enforcers to arrest and search anyone and seize without any warrant or prior approval, it said.

Besides, the inclusion of the colonial-era 'Official Secret Act – 1923' under the act may create a corruption-friendly atmosphere in the country, it added. 

"We witnessed that hundreds of people were forcibly arrested in the last six years using the ICT (Information, Communication and Technology) Act which was widely criticised both at home and abroad," it said.

"We think the Digital Security Act goes against the basic rights of citizens which will shrink the democratic space, curb freedom of speech and create a sense of insecurity among citizens," the statement said.

They urged the President not to sign a bill and send it back to parliament for revision.

