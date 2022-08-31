Shohoz fined Tk2.15 lakh for selling one ticket twice

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined railway ticket sales service provider Shohoz.com for selling one ticket twice.

A passenger named Biswajit Saha filed a complaint that the train ticket he had purchased was allegedly sold to another passenger.

After the allegation was proved to be true, the DNCRP fined Shohoz. A hearing was held in the presence of the complainant and representatives of Shohoz at the head office of the directorate on Wednesday (31 August).

In July of this year, the DNCRP fined Shohoz.com Tk2 lakh after finding evidence of its mismanagement in selling tickets of Bangladesh Railways.