Security forces to ‘do whatever necessary’ to maintain law and order tomorrow

Law & order

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 10:08 pm

Related News

Security forces to ‘do whatever necessary’ to maintain law and order tomorrow

“No one will be allowed to block roads in the name of political activities,” DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 10:08 pm
Security forces to ‘do whatever necessary’ to maintain law and order tomorrow

Security forces in Dhaka are taking full-fledged preparations to maintain law and order in the capital tomorrow as the BNP and the Awami League announced political programmes at the entry points to Dhaka.

"No one will be allowed to block roads in the name of political activities. We will take stern actions against anyone who does," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq told The Business Standard today (28 July). 

Also, speaking about DMP's preparation for tomorrow, Additional Commissioner Mohid Uddin said, "Police will do whatever is necessary to maintain law and order," 

Kahndaker Al Moin, RAB's legal and media director, echoed a similar tone to the DMP.

He said the elite force will also deploy forces at different checkpoints in the city to avert any anarchy.

However, he did not provide any details as to how many additional forces will be deployed.

The BNP has announced sit-in programmes at all the entry points to Dhaka on Saturday, following which, the ruling AL and its affiliate organisations also announced peace rallies at the spots. The announcement of the political programmes is feared to cut communications between capital and other districts.

Meanwhile, earlier on the day, following BNP's announcement of sit-in programmes, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said they will coordinate with other security forces to maintain law and order.

"We have heard about the political programmes. We will work to protect law and order. However, we have not yet come to a complete decision," said BGB Director (Operations) Lieutenant Colonel Zahid Parvez.

"We will work to maintain security in coordination with the police and other forces with the permission of the ministry concerned," he added.

Asked about the estimated BGB platoons that can be deployed, Zahid said no decision has been taken in this regard yet. 

Bangladesh / Top News

DMP / RAB / Dhaka / BGB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

5h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

8h | Panorama
Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

36m | TBS Today
Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

1h | TBS Today
Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1d | TBS Stories
Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues