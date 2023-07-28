Security forces to ‘do whatever necessary’ to maintain law and order tomorrow

Security forces in Dhaka are taking full-fledged preparations to maintain law and order in the capital tomorrow as the BNP and the Awami League announced political programmes at the entry points to Dhaka.

"No one will be allowed to block roads in the name of political activities. We will take stern actions against anyone who does," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq told The Business Standard today (28 July).

Also, speaking about DMP's preparation for tomorrow, Additional Commissioner Mohid Uddin said, "Police will do whatever is necessary to maintain law and order,"

Kahndaker Al Moin, RAB's legal and media director, echoed a similar tone to the DMP.

He said the elite force will also deploy forces at different checkpoints in the city to avert any anarchy.

However, he did not provide any details as to how many additional forces will be deployed.

The BNP has announced sit-in programmes at all the entry points to Dhaka on Saturday, following which, the ruling AL and its affiliate organisations also announced peace rallies at the spots. The announcement of the political programmes is feared to cut communications between capital and other districts.

Meanwhile, earlier on the day, following BNP's announcement of sit-in programmes, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said they will coordinate with other security forces to maintain law and order.

"We have heard about the political programmes. We will work to protect law and order. However, we have not yet come to a complete decision," said BGB Director (Operations) Lieutenant Colonel Zahid Parvez.

"We will work to maintain security in coordination with the police and other forces with the permission of the ministry concerned," he added.

Asked about the estimated BGB platoons that can be deployed, Zahid said no decision has been taken in this regard yet.