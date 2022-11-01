Security beefed up across the country for Victory Day celebration

Law & order

BSS
01 November, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 07:14 pm

Related News

Security beefed up across the country for Victory Day celebration

BSS
01 November, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 07:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tight security measures have been taken across the country for smooth celebration of the 51st Victory Day on 16 December next.

"Tight security arrangements will be made for ensuring peaceful celebration of the Victory Day. Additional law enforcement personnel will also be deployed to strengthen the existing surveillance, especially in Dhaka," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Tuesday (1 November).

A meeting on law and order on the occasion of the Victory Day-2022 celebration was held at the ministry conference room with the home minister in the chair.

The meeting has taken decision to ensure smooth celebration of the Victory Day 2022 with due dignity and proper implementation of the national programmes by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

After the meeting, he said security personnel will be vigilant and setting up of check posts in Dhaka's different points including the diplomatic zones amid ensuring tight security on the eve of the Victory Day.

Besides, stringent security arrangements have been taken to celebrate the Victory Day in the district towns across the country, the minister said.

He said necessary security measures will be taken to ensure safety of the President, the Prime Minister and members of the cabinet along with other important persons during their movement towards Savar National Memorial by road.

Special arrangements will be made so that valiant freedom fighters can safely return to the National Memorial by paying their rich tributes to the martyrdom at Savar, Kamal added.

He said that special security measures will be taken on the occasion of celebration of the Victory Day in Dhaka and other places of the country.

Adequate number of CCTV cameras and check posts will be installed at different points of the city and intelligence activities will be strengthened across the country.

The meeting also decided to avoid overhead gates on way to Savar, while roads will be cleaned and decorated.

Law enforcement forces will take necessary measures to maintain law and order and security at metropolitan area, district headquarters and upazila levels to smooth celebration of the victory day.

The meeting also advised the leaders of different cultural organisations to inform local administration in advance to hold cultural events on the occasion of the Victory Day.

High quality food will be served in jails, hospitals, orphanages and old age homes on the day.

Ambulance, rescue equipment and fire fighting vehicles of Fire Service and Civil Defense department will be available at necessary places including Savar National Memorial and Parade square during the combined parade.

In order to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting requested all concerned to follow health guidelines strictly at the venue of the Victory Day celebration and wear a mask and go to the event.

The government will also arrange first aid facility at Savar National Memorial and other places of events if necessary.

Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division, Secretary of Liberation War Affairs Ministry, Secretary of Security Services Division, IGP, heads of law enforcement and intelligence agencies and senior officials of concerned ministries were present in the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News / Victory Day

security / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Victory Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

7h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

9h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

11h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

32m | Videos
Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

37m | Videos
Choosing career in music is difficult: Abanti Sithi

Choosing career in music is difficult: Abanti Sithi

47m | Videos
Best sports shop in Dhaka

Best sports shop in Dhaka

47m | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due