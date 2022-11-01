Security beefed up across the country for Victory Day celebration

Tight security measures have been taken across the country for smooth celebration of the 51st Victory Day on 16 December next.

"Tight security arrangements will be made for ensuring peaceful celebration of the Victory Day. Additional law enforcement personnel will also be deployed to strengthen the existing surveillance, especially in Dhaka," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Tuesday (1 November).

A meeting on law and order on the occasion of the Victory Day-2022 celebration was held at the ministry conference room with the home minister in the chair.

The meeting has taken decision to ensure smooth celebration of the Victory Day 2022 with due dignity and proper implementation of the national programmes by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

After the meeting, he said security personnel will be vigilant and setting up of check posts in Dhaka's different points including the diplomatic zones amid ensuring tight security on the eve of the Victory Day.

Besides, stringent security arrangements have been taken to celebrate the Victory Day in the district towns across the country, the minister said.

He said necessary security measures will be taken to ensure safety of the President, the Prime Minister and members of the cabinet along with other important persons during their movement towards Savar National Memorial by road.

Special arrangements will be made so that valiant freedom fighters can safely return to the National Memorial by paying their rich tributes to the martyrdom at Savar, Kamal added.

He said that special security measures will be taken on the occasion of celebration of the Victory Day in Dhaka and other places of the country.

Adequate number of CCTV cameras and check posts will be installed at different points of the city and intelligence activities will be strengthened across the country.

The meeting also decided to avoid overhead gates on way to Savar, while roads will be cleaned and decorated.

Law enforcement forces will take necessary measures to maintain law and order and security at metropolitan area, district headquarters and upazila levels to smooth celebration of the victory day.

The meeting also advised the leaders of different cultural organisations to inform local administration in advance to hold cultural events on the occasion of the Victory Day.

High quality food will be served in jails, hospitals, orphanages and old age homes on the day.

Ambulance, rescue equipment and fire fighting vehicles of Fire Service and Civil Defense department will be available at necessary places including Savar National Memorial and Parade square during the combined parade.

In order to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting requested all concerned to follow health guidelines strictly at the venue of the Victory Day celebration and wear a mask and go to the event.

The government will also arrange first aid facility at Savar National Memorial and other places of events if necessary.

Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division, Secretary of Liberation War Affairs Ministry, Secretary of Security Services Division, IGP, heads of law enforcement and intelligence agencies and senior officials of concerned ministries were present in the meeting.