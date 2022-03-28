RAB showed success in curbing crimes with humanity: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said that Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) showed unprecedented success in curbing crimes with humanity.

He made the remarks while addressing the 18th founding anniversary of RAB as the special guest at Colonel Azad Memorial Hall of its headquarters in city's Uttara.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the function as the chief guest virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

"The RAB has a significant role to curb militancy, extremism and piracy, recover illegal weapons and conduct anti-drug operations across the country," Kamal said.

The RAB's de-radicalisation and re-habitation programme "On the way to a new horizon" is a very innovative and groundbreaking initiative. Through this initiative, criminals are being brought back to the mainstream of the society through psychological change, he added.

"There were 421 terrorists (pirates and militants) were added in the rehabilitation process. Through these works, the RAB has shown unprecedented success in suppressing crime with humanity," the minister said.

Appreciating various activities of RAB, Kamal said that maintaining law and order is a very important issue which is a precondition for development.

The country's only elite force, the RAB, has already become a force of public confidence in ensuring public safety, the home minister said.

Stating that Bangladesh is a role model in the world in suppressing militancy, the minister said that the elite anti-crime force has brought confidence to people by conducting operations against top militants in the past and present.

The RAB has been working to establish law and order in the country following the Prime Minister's "Zero Tolerance Policy and Strategy" against crimes, Kamal added.

In 2016, the RAB has proved its professionalism and efficiency in every militant suppression operation including Holey Artisan cafe, Sholakia, Atia Mahal of Sylhet, Ashulia of Dhaka, Mirpur, Tejgaon, Charanchal of Chapainawabganj and Jhenaidah.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed and Director General (DG) of the RAB and Additional Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun spoke on the occasion.