RAB showed success in curbing crimes with humanity: Home Minister

Law & order

BSS
28 March, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 07:54 pm

Related News

RAB showed success in curbing crimes with humanity: Home Minister

The RAB's de-radicalisation and re-habitation programme "On the way to a new horizon" is a very innovative and groundbreaking initiative. Through this initiative, criminals are being brought back to the mainstream of the society through psychological change, the home minister said

BSS
28 March, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 07:54 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said that Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) showed unprecedented success in curbing crimes with humanity.

He made the remarks while addressing the 18th founding anniversary of RAB as the special guest at Colonel Azad Memorial Hall of its headquarters in city's Uttara.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the function as the chief guest virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

"The RAB has a significant role to curb militancy, extremism and piracy, recover illegal weapons and conduct anti-drug operations across the country," Kamal said.

The RAB's de-radicalisation and re-habitation programme "On the way to a new horizon" is a very innovative and groundbreaking initiative. Through this initiative, criminals are being brought back to the mainstream of the society through psychological change, he added.

"There were 421 terrorists (pirates and militants) were added in the rehabilitation process. Through these works, the RAB has shown unprecedented success in suppressing crime with humanity," the minister said.

Appreciating various activities of RAB, Kamal said that maintaining law and order is a very important issue which is a precondition for development.

The country's only elite force, the RAB, has already become a force of public confidence in ensuring public safety, the home minister said.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Stating that Bangladesh is a role model in the world in suppressing militancy, the minister said that the elite anti-crime force has brought confidence to people by conducting operations against top militants in the past and present.

The RAB has been working to establish law and order in the country following the Prime Minister's "Zero Tolerance Policy and Strategy" against crimes, Kamal added.

In 2016, the RAB has proved its professionalism and efficiency in every militant suppression operation including Holey Artisan cafe, Sholakia, Atia Mahal of Sylhet, Ashulia of Dhaka, Mirpur, Tejgaon, Charanchal of Chapainawabganj and Jhenaidah.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed and Director General (DG) of the RAB and Additional Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun spoke on the occasion.

Top News

RAB / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

9h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

10h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

7h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

7h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

23h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy