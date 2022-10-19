RAB finds new information on militants' location in hill tracts

Law & order

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

RAB finds new information on militants' location in hill tracts

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 10:12 pm
RAB Commander Khandaker Al Main speaking at a press conference
RAB Commander Khandaker Al Main speaking at a press conference

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has uncovered some information about the location of the militants on the hill tract areas.

"There has been a lot of progress in the operation, we have come a long way. We hope to bring some people under the law," said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's legal and media wing. 

He spoke at a press conference at RAB Media Centre in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar on Wednesday (19 October) afternoon.

He said, 12 of those who trained and encouraged people to leave their homes in the name of "so-called" Hijrat, have been arrested.

"Based on their information, we have come to know that the unarmed militants are training and staying in the remote areas of Chattogram Hill Tracts. Following that, RAB has launched joint operations in the hilly areas on the 10th of this month," the RAB director added.

In response to a reporter's question, Moin said, "Settling in remote areas is not so easy. We have received information that some separatist organisations are training, providing logistics to temporary residents there."

The RAB official said that videos of separatist groups taking armed training in the hills have come through social media.

The video is most likely not shot here, he said, adding "However, if I am able to arrest the militants through our operation, I will be able to share the details."

Bangladesh / Top News

RAB / CHT / Militants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

12h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

11h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

12h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

1h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

1h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

4h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays