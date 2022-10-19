RAB finds new information on militants' location in hill tracts

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has uncovered some information about the location of the militants on the hill tract areas.

"There has been a lot of progress in the operation, we have come a long way. We hope to bring some people under the law," said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's legal and media wing.

He spoke at a press conference at RAB Media Centre in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar on Wednesday (19 October) afternoon.

He said, 12 of those who trained and encouraged people to leave their homes in the name of "so-called" Hijrat, have been arrested.

"Based on their information, we have come to know that the unarmed militants are training and staying in the remote areas of Chattogram Hill Tracts. Following that, RAB has launched joint operations in the hilly areas on the 10th of this month," the RAB director added.

In response to a reporter's question, Moin said, "Settling in remote areas is not so easy. We have received information that some separatist organisations are training, providing logistics to temporary residents there."

The RAB official said that videos of separatist groups taking armed training in the hills have come through social media.

The video is most likely not shot here, he said, adding "However, if I am able to arrest the militants through our operation, I will be able to share the details."