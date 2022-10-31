Police will not bar political programmes: New DMP chief

Newly appointed Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Monday said police will not bar political programmes as long as they become violent.

"However, if there is any criminal offence, police will deal with it strictly," the top official said at his first media briefing at the DMP Media Centre in the capital.

The DMP chief also said they will install CCTV cameras in police stations to watchdog duty officers, sentries and other staff with an aim to ensure hassle-free services to people.

"Police stations are the first and prime points for people to ask for police support, but there have been some allegations that people face harassment while entering the stations."

He further added he asked officers-in-charge of police stations to assure people of bribe-free services by visiting mosques in their areas.

"If they do so and have the feeling of shame, they can no longer ask for bribes."

The government on 23 October appointed Khandker Golam Faruq as the 35th new commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Six days later, he took the charge.

In the briefing, Golam Faruq said ongoing development projects such as metro rail and Dhaka bus rapid transit are causing huge gridlocks in Dhaka and Gazipur. He also termed mismanagement in traffic engineering as a major setback for that.

When asked about some police officials who allegedly managed their posting in their desired places in exchange of bribes, the DMP chief said, "I don't have any idea about the past incidents, but I will not tolerate any corruption."

On narcotics control, he said actions are needed for curbing both demand and supply. "If demand for drugs cannot be cut, there will be supply anyhow. I will talk to the Department of Narcotics Control to increase the number of drug rehabilitation centres so that the demand side sees a drop."

Reminiscing his tireless effort to curb narcotics while he was serving as DIG for the Chattogram range, Golam Faruq claimed that he was able to decrease drug smuggling there by about 75%.

On extremism, he said extremists will not be able to emerge strongly in the country thanks to a coordinated effort of different government agencies.