Police units directed to remove suspension orders issued on administrative grounds against policemen

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 08:53 pm

The Police Headquarters in Dhaka. File Photo: TBS
The Police Headquarters in Dhaka. File Photo: TBS

The Police Headquarters today (9 August) directed the chiefs' of every police unit across the country to remove the suspension orders issued on administrative grounds against policemen.

"It is hereby requested to withdraw the order of suspension of the policemen suspended on administrative grounds in your unit/sub-unit [constable to SI/equivalent rank and sub-inspector to police inspector rank in case of Dhaka Metropolitan Police-DMP]," the Police HQ said in a letter, signed by Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Belal Uddin.

The letter also said the directive would not apply to policemen suspended due to court orders and criminal cases.

Speaking to The Business Standard about the matter, Additional DIG Belal Uddin said, "Instructions have been given to withdraw the order of dismissal of the policemen suspended for administrative reasons."

