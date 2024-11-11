Police undergo major reshuffle with 48 transfers, 16 withdrawals

Law & order

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 07:26 pm

Police undergo major reshuffle with 48 transfers, 16 withdrawals

The Public Security Division of the home ministry issued two separate orders in this regard

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 07:26 pm
Police undergo major reshuffle with 48 transfers, 16 withdrawals

The interim government today (11 November) transferred 48 senior police officials to various branches, while 16 others were withdrawn from their current roles and attached to different units.

The Public Security Division of the home ministry issued two separate orders in this regard. 

Of the 48 transferred police officials, one is a deputy inspector general (DIG), eight are additional deputy inspectors general (ADIG), and 39 are superintendents of police (SP). 

Among the 16 police officials who were removed from the current roles, one is a DIG, five are ADIGs and ten are SPs.

