Police to rejoin work tomorrow as govt promises to form independent commission

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 09:53 pm

Kapasia police station in Gazipur resumes operation today (10 August). Photo: TBS
Members of Bangladesh Police, who are observing a work abstention to push home their 11-point demand, will rejoin work from tomorrow (12 August), Police Superintendent Zahidul Islam said today.

Zahidul, the main coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Central Coordination Committee of Bangladesh Police, also said they will report for 'symbolic duty' tonight (11 August).

"The police as a disciplined force cannot wage movements," he said.

He said in view of the situation in Bangladesh in the face of the student movement, the protesting police have discussed their 11-point demand with senior officials.

"We were on work abstention to push forth our demands. But the home affairs adviser promised to form an independent police commission. With this promise in mind, we will carry out symbolic duties tonight," Zahidul said.

Announcing that the police will officially return to work tomorrow, Zahidul said earlier on Friday, the police chief had promised them that a meeting will take place in the home ministry about the demands of the protesting policemen.

"In the meeting, the home affairs advisor promised us that an independent police commission will be set up. He also promised that steps will be taken to ensure that police are not used for political purposes. Other demands of the police will also be met," he said.

