Police officials associated with crime shall be expelled from the force: IGP

Law & order

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 07:49 pm

Police officials associated with crime shall be expelled from the force: IGP

If any policeman is found involved in crime, he/she would be expelled from the police force, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed Wednesday (23 March).

There is no place for criminals in Bangladesh police, he added.

Bangladesh Police force has been formed to fight criminals, not to commit crimes themselves.

"We will not commit crime ourselves; we will not allow any senior or junior colleague to commit crime", said the IGP.

The IGP said this while addressing a special welfare meeting with officers of different ranks and forces of all units of Khulna Range at Jessore Police Lines.

Referring to the reforms in the recruitment system of the police, he said that after 40 long years, the existing recruitment rules for the posts of constables, sub-inspectors and sergeants have been reformed.

The best candidates have already been recruited from the job market for the post of constable, he said, adding that the recruitment process for the post of sub-inspector is in progress.

The IGP further said that state-of-the-art tactical belts, body worn cameras etc. have already been added to the police.

"Everything that needs to be done in the future for the modernisation of the police will be done for the welfare of the country and citizens," he also said.

Referring to the contribution of the police, the police chief said that the force had gained the faith, love and trust of the people by firing the first bullet in the war of liberation. The police also gained the people's trust during the pandemic. It is a difficult challenge to maintain this trust, said the IGP. 

