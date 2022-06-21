PM to police: Earn public trust as the last resort for their safety

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday directed the police force to grow as the last resort of the people who come to them seeking protection for their lives and dignity.

"In our country, the police will also have to acquire public confidence so the people think the force as their last resort in protecting their lives and dignity. The people can get their shelter," she said, joining a function of Bangladesh Police through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.

In the function, the premier opened five projects of Bangladesh Police, including two newly constructed police stations – Padma Setu Uttar Thana and Padma Setu Dakkhin Thana – on the two sides of the much-desired Padma Bridge.

PM Hasina also asked the police to stay vigilant against different social diseases and crimes to maintain a peaceful environment in the country.

Noting that the police drive against militancy and terrorism has been a success, she said the drive should continue.

She said police is playing a significant role to check drug abuse, cybercrimes, money laundering, spreading rumours, human trafficking and other offenses, which are very harmful to the people and the country.

"You'll have to stay vigilant always in this regard," she said, asking them to pay special attention to prevent such crimes in the society.

Referring to recent communal incidents the PM said the police played an excellent role in thwarting bid to destroy communal harmony, intercepted the perpetrators promptly and showed their excellent efficiency.

"We want peace in our country. If a peaceful situation prevails, we'll be able to make economic development," she said.

Talking about the global food crisis, she renewed her call not to leave a single inch of land uncultivated to attain food autarky in the country and prevent the brunt of the world economic meltdown.

She said the prices of essentials and the inflation rate are on rise creating instability throughout the world. "So, we'll have to remain alert," she added.

Among projects inaugurated today are 12 newly constructed district-level police hospitals, six women barracks for Bangladesh Police, the online GD (general diary) activities to reach the services to the doorstep of the people, and the distribution of 120 houses constructed in the second phase for homeless families.

As part of the government's initiative to construct separate barracks for female members of police in 64 districts, the six barracks have been constructed.

With the newly constructed 120 abodes, the police have so far provided a total of 520 houses for the homeless families.

The two modern police stations were set up at Mawa side and Jajira side of the country's longest 6.15km Padma Bridge in order to ensure security to the multipurpose rail-road bridge and its users alongside maintaining the law and order in the surrounding areas.

The premier will open the iconic Padma Bridge on 25 June next.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Md Akhter Hossain and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed spoke at the function from Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital.

Besides, the participants including police members and beneficiaries attended it virtually from Rajarbagh Police Lines, Padma Bridge North Police Station in Munshiganj, KMP Women Barrack in Khulna, Mymensingh Police Hospital and Pirojpur Police Lines.