Opposition in JS criticises police role

MPs of opposition parties criticise police for carrying out irregularities

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 11:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Lawmakers of the opposition parties have criticised the police for various irregularities, including extrajudicial killings, disappearances and human rights abuses.

"Police have become a party force during the tenure of this government. Even if people are in trouble, they are reluctant to go to the police fearing more troubles from the cops," said BNP parliamentarian Rumin Farhana.

"They are often behind the extrajudicial killings and disappearances. Besides, torture in custody is rather common," she claimed.

Harunur Rashid, another BNP lawmaker, said the police are the plaintiff and witness in cases filed against the opposition leaders and activists.

"This proves how fragile the justice system of the country is," he said.

Jatiya Party's Shamim Haider Patwari said, "The Human Rights Commission remains silent whenever police do anything wrong. If a policeman commits a crime, the entire force supports him rendering the judiciary helpless. Their accountability must be ensured."

He proposed setting up an all-party special committee on human rights in the parliament to investigate allegations made by the people and hold the police accountable.

Independent MP Rezaul Karim Bablu said, "We do not want the whole force to take the bad name because of a handful of dishonest officers and employees."

Corruption in the police should be found out and steps should be taken.

In reply, on behalf of the home minister, the Liberation War Affairs Minister AQM Mozammel Haque said that the police are performing their duties very efficiently under the present government.

"Many police officers are losing their jobs due to irregularities. Many have faced trial and punishment for their deeds and conducts," added the minister.

BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid also slammed the government for the proposed amnesty in bringing back laundered money back to the country.

Taking part in the general discussion on the supplementary budget on Monday, he said, "There would be no benefit in giving impunity to smugglers to bring back the money laundered abroad."

He also criticised the government for failing to arrest and prosecute any of the money launderers.

He also demanded the financial institutions be strengthened by overcoming the weaknesses in their management.

Besides, he criticised the Election Commission for increasing the expenditure and also pointed out that the public security division was failing to provide security to the people.

The BNP lawmaker further alleged that the government is using bureaucrats to retain power.

