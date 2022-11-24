Noman Group sues Inqilab editor, reporter for defamation

Law & order

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 10:29 pm

Noman Group sues Inqilab editor, reporter for defamation

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 10:29 pm
Noman Group sues Inqilab editor, reporter for defamation

Apparel sector conglomerate Noman Group has sued Daily Inqilab Editor AMM Bahauddin and Reporter Sayeed Ahmed for defamation in a news titled "Reener Name Hatiyechhe Tk10,000 crore" – roughly translates Tk10,000 crore embezzled in the name of loan – and claimed Tk2,000 crore as compensation.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Enayet Baten, on behalf of Noman Group, filed the case with the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

"Noman Group filed the defamation case under section 500 of the Penal Code saying that the news published in Daily Inqilab is baseless and fabricated. The Metropolitan Magistrate took cognizance of the case and issued a summons against the accused," Barrister Baten told the media.

The news published on 31 October has caused an irreparable loss to the conglomerate that exports worth $1.2 billion every year, he added.

"Noman Group has been defamed at home and abroad due to baseless reports and has been facing many queries from its 903 international buyers. Even many buyers have stopped placing new orders to the Group," added Barrister Baten.

 

