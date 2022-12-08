Nayapaltan clash: 445 BNP activists including Rizvi, Annie sent to jail, 2 get bail

Law & order

UNB
08 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 09:14 pm

Related News

Nayapaltan clash: 445 BNP activists including Rizvi, Annie sent to jail, 2 get bail

23 placed on 2-day remand

UNB
08 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 09:14 pm
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent 445 BNP leaders and activists to jail in two cases filed over Wednesday's clash with police that left one person dead and 50 injured.

Party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Publication Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie were among the top leaders who were sent to jail, pending further legal procedures.

Meanwhile, the court granted bail to BNP's Dhaka North Convener Aman Ullah Aman and National Executive Committee member Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after police produced the them before court on Thursday and sought remand for seven days to interrogate them.

Besides, the court placed 23 BNP leaders and activists on a two-day remand.

BNP's Co-Climate Secretary Mostafizur Rahman Babul, Co-Organisational Secretary Seluzzaman Selim, BNP Dhaka district President Khondokar Abu Ashfaq, BNP leaders Shahjahan, AKM Aminul Islam, Wakil Ahmed, Sajeen Bhuiyan, Sarwar Hossain Sheikh, Saidul Iqbal Mahmud, Mizanur Rahman, Al Amin, Saiful, Shuvo Farazi and Mahmud Hossain Rony, are among the people remanded.

Police arrested 470 BNP activists and leaders in connection with the clash and they were sued in two cases filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations

BNP Chairperson's Special Assistant Shimul Biswash, Dhaka South Convener Abdus Salam, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, former organisational secretary Fazlul Haque Milon, Co-Organisational Secretary Selimuzzaman, are among others sued in the case.

Police fired teargas and charged with batons during a clash with BNP activists at Nayapaltan on Wednesday, leaving a man dead and 50 others injured on Wednesday.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday claimed that two leaders of their party's student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal were killed and over 100 others were injured in an attack by police when bullets were fired in front of their party's Nayapaltan central office.

Police detained BNP leaders Rizvi, Annie, Shimul Biswash, Aman Ullah and several others from the Nayapaltan area during the operation.

Police filed four cases at Ramna, Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 720 BNP activists and over 2,400 unnamed people in connection with Wednesday's clash with BNP that left one person dead and many injured.

So far 500 people have been arrested in this regard, said police.

Bangladesh / Top News / Politics

Nayapaltan Clash / BNP Leaders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

5h | Pursuit
Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

12h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

13h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1h | TBS Stories
Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

2h | TBS World
How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points