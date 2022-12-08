Nayapaltan clash: 445 BNP activists including Rizvi, Annie sent to jail, 2 get bail

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent 445 BNP leaders and activists to jail in two cases filed over Wednesday's clash with police that left one person dead and 50 injured.

Party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Publication Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie were among the top leaders who were sent to jail, pending further legal procedures.

Meanwhile, the court granted bail to BNP's Dhaka North Convener Aman Ullah Aman and National Executive Committee member Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after police produced the them before court on Thursday and sought remand for seven days to interrogate them.

Besides, the court placed 23 BNP leaders and activists on a two-day remand.

BNP's Co-Climate Secretary Mostafizur Rahman Babul, Co-Organisational Secretary Seluzzaman Selim, BNP Dhaka district President Khondokar Abu Ashfaq, BNP leaders Shahjahan, AKM Aminul Islam, Wakil Ahmed, Sajeen Bhuiyan, Sarwar Hossain Sheikh, Saidul Iqbal Mahmud, Mizanur Rahman, Al Amin, Saiful, Shuvo Farazi and Mahmud Hossain Rony, are among the people remanded.

Police arrested 470 BNP activists and leaders in connection with the clash and they were sued in two cases filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations

BNP Chairperson's Special Assistant Shimul Biswash, Dhaka South Convener Abdus Salam, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, former organisational secretary Fazlul Haque Milon, Co-Organisational Secretary Selimuzzaman, are among others sued in the case.

Police fired teargas and charged with batons during a clash with BNP activists at Nayapaltan on Wednesday, leaving a man dead and 50 others injured on Wednesday.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday claimed that two leaders of their party's student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal were killed and over 100 others were injured in an attack by police when bullets were fired in front of their party's Nayapaltan central office.

Police detained BNP leaders Rizvi, Annie, Shimul Biswash, Aman Ullah and several others from the Nayapaltan area during the operation.

Police filed four cases at Ramna, Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 720 BNP activists and over 2,400 unnamed people in connection with Wednesday's clash with BNP that left one person dead and many injured.

So far 500 people have been arrested in this regard, said police.