National Emergency Service 999 resumes full operation: Police HQ

The National Emergency Service of Bangladesh 999 has fully resumed, said the Police Headquarters this morning (13 August).

According to media reports, staffing at the 999 emergency service, operated under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was reduced due to security concerns since the afternoon of 5 August.

Most police officers had moved to safer locations outside Dhaka.

Instead of the usual 100 workstations at the National Emergency Service, only ten remained operational. There were not enough people to answer calls, and even though the public sought assistance, it could not be provided due to the absence of police in the stations.

While fully operational, 999 can answer 120 phone calls every minute, with 80 call operators receiving calls.

Meanwhile, 16 dispatchers monitor whether or not steps were taken against the phone calls, while four supervisors monitor the entire operation.