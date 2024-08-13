National Emergency Service 999 resumes full operation: Police HQ

Law & order

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 11:19 am

Related News

National Emergency Service 999 resumes full operation: Police HQ

While fully operational, 999 can answer 120 phone calls every minute, with 80 call operators receiving calls

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 11:19 am
National Emergency Service 999 resumes full operation: Police HQ

The National Emergency Service of Bangladesh 999 has fully resumed, said the Police Headquarters this morning (13 August). 

According to media reports, staffing at the 999 emergency service, operated under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was reduced due to security concerns since the afternoon of 5 August. 

Most police officers had moved to safer locations outside Dhaka. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Instead of the usual 100 workstations at the National Emergency Service, only ten remained operational. There were not enough people to answer calls, and even though the public sought assistance, it could not be provided due to the absence of police in the stations. 

While fully operational, 999 can answer 120 phone calls every minute, with 80 call operators receiving calls. 

Meanwhile, 16 dispatchers monitor whether or not steps were taken against the phone calls, while four supervisors monitor the entire operation. 

Bangladesh / Top News

999 / National Emergency Service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

16h | Videos
Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

14h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

15h | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

18h | Videos