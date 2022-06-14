MPs censure tobacco tax, polythene policy

Law & order

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 10:48 pm

Related News

MPs censure tobacco tax, polythene policy

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 10:48 pm
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected

Ruling and opposition lawmakers on Tuesday criticised the proposed FY23 budget for not having enough measures to reduce the use of tobacco and single-use polythene bags.

Taking part in the general discussion on the proposed budget for the FY2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday, they also came down heavily on the proposed amnesty to bring back laundered money.     

Awami League lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury said the target of tobacco control is not being met by increasing the tax on cigarettes every year, as the profit of the companies is increasing.

He said that the goal of the government to make Bangladesh tobacco-free is not to be fulfilled in this way.

Saber Hossain said, "The prime minister has announced to make Bangladesh tobacco-free by 2040. But at the rate at which we are moving, we will not be tobacco-free even in 2080. So where is the roadmap? What have we done to implement the prime minister's announcement?"

Highlighting the flaws in tobacco control policy, Saber Hossain said, "We increase the price of cigarettes every year and impose taxes on them. In this way, the companies are earning more without increasing the cost of production. The government is losing Tk3,000 crore."

"Our taxation policy… who is on the board of directors of the British American Tobacco company? The government's share here is 8%. But 5 of the 11 directors of the company are government officials," he added.

In his speech, Jatiya Party Lawmaker Shameem Haider Patwary termed the proposed budget plastic-friendly, big business-friendly and tobacco company-friendly.

Although the government on numerous occasions discouraged the use of plastic, terming it a great threat to the environment, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the FY2022-23 budget has proposed withdrawing the existing 5% supplementary duty on all types of polythene and plastic bags.

Shameem Haider Patwary denounced the proposal, saying it would encourage the use of environmentally hazardous single-use polybags.

On business taxes, he said, "Corporate houses in the budget got tax cuts, but what about the SMEs [small and medium enterprises]?"

Terming the budget not related to and not coordinated with reality, he said the budget supports the Fourth Industrial Revolution but raises taxes on digital devices.

"The budget will intensify pressure on the middle-income people. Citizens who became poor during the pandemic and low-income people will also suffer. There should be more allocation in social safety," he noted.   

BNP lawmaker Md Zahidur Rahman lambasted the proposed amnesty to bring back laundered money, saying, "It is nothing but incitement to corruption and money laundering."  

"Some influential people have syphoned huge sums of money abroad in the past 14 years, and this budget has given them the opportunity to legitimise the wealth. This is not acceptable by any means, be it political, economic or moral. This decision should be cancelled immediately," he added.

The member of the parliament also said that if the health allocation could be used properly, people's burden due to huge health spending might be reduced.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) / polythene / Tobacco Tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

13h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

14h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

15h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

IPL earns Rs130 crore per match!

IPL earns Rs130 crore per match!

3h | Videos
Biman pardons corrupt officials, reappoints

Biman pardons corrupt officials, reappoints

3h | Videos
Russia has 550 more nukes than US

Russia has 550 more nukes than US

3h | Videos
Doctor stops private practice to practice gardening

Doctor stops private practice to practice gardening

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market