Momen in NY: No specific info given by the US on sanctioning RAB, its top officials

UNB
21 September, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 04:55 pm

Momen in NY: No specific info given by the US on sanctioning RAB, its top officials

UNB
21 September, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that the US government provided no specific information to Bangladesh on the sanctioning of the country's special security force, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and some of its top serving and former officials. 

He said this in reply to a question during a media briefing on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's programmes during the 77th session of the UNGA in New York on Tuesday.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh government repeatedly wanted to know about the reason about the sanctions the US imposed in December last year for alleged rights abuses.

"Still they have not given any correct and specific information. So, we do not know. Besides, the US has habit of imposing sanction on different countries. So, it is their matter," he said.

The minister praised the RAB for combatting terrorism in the country.

In this regard, he said there has been no 'terrorist incident' in the country after the Holey Artisan attack on 1 July, 2016. "That was the last one," he added,

He also said that the PM Hasina demonstrates zero tolerance towards terrorism.

