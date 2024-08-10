Law Ministry decides on trial against those involved in killings during student protests

A meeting was held at the ministry with Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs Adviser to the Interim Government Prof Dr Asif Nazrul in the chair on 10 Aug. Photo: BSS

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has taken several decisions, including trial of those involved in the killings during the student protests and withdrawing the cases that were filed to suppress the movement.

A meeting held at the ministry with Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs Adviser to the Interim Government Prof Dr Asif Nazrul in the chair took the decisions in this regard.

It was the adviser's maiden meeting with the officials of the Law and Justice Division as he took oath of the office of the ministry on Thursday as the adviser to the new Interim Government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The meeting observed one-minute solemn silence to pay respect to the memory of those martyred in the mass movement of students.

In his speech, the adviser said there was never such a mass movement after the War of Independence in 1971 and this victory was achieved through this mass movement is the true face of the spirit of the Liberation War.

Dr Nazrul urged all to play a significant role in ensuring justice for all irrespective of religion, caste and opinions to build a Bangladesh free from exploitation and discrimination.

The five decisions taken in the meeting include – Arrangements will be made to quickly prosecute those involved in the killings that took place to suppress the mass movement of students in July-August; Necessary steps will be taken within the next three working days to withdraw the criminal cases filed to suppress the mass movement of students from last 1 July to 5 August; Arrangements will be made to release the children and adolescents detained in the Child and Adolescent Development Center in false and harassing cases within the next three working days.

The other decisions are – Steps to be taken for speedy withdrawal of false and harassment cases filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Cyber Security Act; and Provision will be made to provide victim support in cases of falsehood and harassment on the number 16430 of the Law and Justice Division.

Adviser also held a meeting with the officers of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division there.

Expressing his determination to build a country without discrimination and exploitation, Prof Nazrul called upon the officials concerned to start the new mission for working quickly with honesty.