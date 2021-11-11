Jobs without bribe delight new constable recruits

Law & order

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 09:59 pm

Related News

Jobs without bribe delight new constable recruits

Few among the 71 people primarily selected in Gazipur after the Trainee Recruit Constable (TRC) exams say no bribe had to be given for the exam

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 09:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Amid allegations of widespread corruption in public recruitment, fresh trainee constable recruits in Gazipur, who were primarily selected following written and viva tests, expressed delight at qualifying, without having to pay any bribes. 

"Other than the online application payment of Tk100, we didn't have to pay anyone a single penny for the recruitment exams," said Shilpi Akter, one of the 71 people primarily selected in Gazipur after the Trainee Recruit Constable (TRC) exams.  

"We didn't even have to go to any middleman," she added. 

Shilpi, who lives in Gazipur's Shafipur area, told The Business Standard, "Everyone said a job in the police force is not possible without paying bribes. Thankfully, I did not have to bribe anyone. I always wanted to be a police officer. Now I can live that dream and serve society." 

Prakash Chandra Das, who also passed the TRC exam, said, "I'm beyond thrilled that the recruitment was based on merit and we didn't have to pay any bribe." 

Prakash, whose father is a postal worker at Kapasia's Parulia post office, thanked the police inspector general and Gazipur's superintendent of police. 

Another recruit, Lamia Akter, broke down into tears while sharing her feeling, and said, "My father is paralysed. He cannot work. My elder brother has worked hard to pay for my education."

Gazipur Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah, who was also the recruitment board chair, said, "We have completed the recruitment process with utmost honesty and transparency based on the spirit of the liberation war. We have initially recruited 71 people, who deposited Tk100 to the state treasury during their application."

Gazipur district's Inspector (Intelligence) Amir Hossain said, "The recruitment exam for trainee constables was held at the police lines on 29 October with the slogan – 'It's not a job, it's a service' [Chakuri noy, sheba]. 

"Applicants from five upazilas applied online with a bank payslip of Tk100.  For Gazipur, the police headquarters primarily selected 2,840 applicants, and following a range of tests, 587 were chosen for the written test. A total of 198 passed the written exam and after psychological assessment and a viva test, 71 applicants were finalised on 8 November." 

Bangladesh police / recruitment test / Police Constable / bribe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

5h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills