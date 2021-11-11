Jobs without bribe delight new constable recruits

Amid allegations of widespread corruption in public recruitment, fresh trainee constable recruits in Gazipur, who were primarily selected following written and viva tests, expressed delight at qualifying, without having to pay any bribes.

"Other than the online application payment of Tk100, we didn't have to pay anyone a single penny for the recruitment exams," said Shilpi Akter, one of the 71 people primarily selected in Gazipur after the Trainee Recruit Constable (TRC) exams.

"We didn't even have to go to any middleman," she added.

Shilpi, who lives in Gazipur's Shafipur area, told The Business Standard, "Everyone said a job in the police force is not possible without paying bribes. Thankfully, I did not have to bribe anyone. I always wanted to be a police officer. Now I can live that dream and serve society."

Prakash Chandra Das, who also passed the TRC exam, said, "I'm beyond thrilled that the recruitment was based on merit and we didn't have to pay any bribe."

Prakash, whose father is a postal worker at Kapasia's Parulia post office, thanked the police inspector general and Gazipur's superintendent of police.

Another recruit, Lamia Akter, broke down into tears while sharing her feeling, and said, "My father is paralysed. He cannot work. My elder brother has worked hard to pay for my education."

Gazipur Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah, who was also the recruitment board chair, said, "We have completed the recruitment process with utmost honesty and transparency based on the spirit of the liberation war. We have initially recruited 71 people, who deposited Tk100 to the state treasury during their application."

Gazipur district's Inspector (Intelligence) Amir Hossain said, "The recruitment exam for trainee constables was held at the police lines on 29 October with the slogan – 'It's not a job, it's a service' [Chakuri noy, sheba].

"Applicants from five upazilas applied online with a bank payslip of Tk100. For Gazipur, the police headquarters primarily selected 2,840 applicants, and following a range of tests, 587 were chosen for the written test. A total of 198 passed the written exam and after psychological assessment and a viva test, 71 applicants were finalised on 8 November."