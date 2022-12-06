It's disappointing, no headway in probe in a month, says Fardin's father

UNB
06 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 06:27 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Fardin was murdered in a planned way but the investigating agencies failed to make any progress even after one month, said slain Buet student Fardin Noor Porosh's father Kazi Nuruddin.

"It was a pre-planned murder, but the probe committee could not identify anyone till now. It is disappointing that the investigating agencies failed to make any progress even after one month," he said on Tuesday at a human chain on Buet campus.

General students of Buet formed the human chain in front of Buet Shaheed Minar and paraded the campus demanding quick probe into the murder. Family members of Fardin, whose body was recovered from the Shitalakhya River on 7 November, joined the human chain.

They criticised the law enforcement agencies for their delay in investigation.

Students and Fardin's father also expressed regret about the role of Buet administration and sought the Prime Minister's interference in this regard.

Students said they are still in confusion as they have found different types of news regarding this murder and different statements from different law enforcement agencies.

Expressing disappointment, they said it has been one month of Fardin's murder but the mystery of this murder is yet to be debunked and the killers are yet to be identified.

They demanded quick probe and due punishment to the culprits within a short time.

Fardin was a 3rd year student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology's civil engineering department and a resident of Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.

Police recovered Fardin's body from the Shitalakhkhya river, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.

Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin's head and body.

Fardin's father, filed a case in connection with his son's killing with Rampura Police Station on the same day and the case was later transferred to Detective Branch (DB) Police.

