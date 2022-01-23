IGP urges police officials to work for people’s welfare

UNB
23 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 07:33 pm

23 January, 2022, 06:25 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Sunday (23 January) asked the newly promoted additional IGs to work with more dedication for the welfare of the people.

The IGP was addressing as the chief guest at the ceremony of wearing the rank badge of the seven additional IGs, who were promoted to the rank from DIGs on Saturday, at the Hall of Pride of the Police Headquarters in the afternoon.

The IGP said people have high expectations from the police.

"We have to serve the people beyond our expectations. You have been promoted to the highest rank of the police by performing your duties with professionalism," he told the police officials.

"You have nothing more to gain from the police force. Now it's time to give. You will now work for the country and the people and the police force," the IGP added.

IGP Benazir Ahmed and Additional IG (A&I) Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury presented rank badges to the promoted officers.

The promoted officers are – Abu Hassan Muhammad Tariq, Banaj Kumar Majumder, Hasan ul Haider, Md Monirul Islam, Md Shahabuddin Khan, Md Mahabubur Rahman and Barrister Md Harun Aur Rashid.

