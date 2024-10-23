Govt appoints 34 law officers at different courts in Rangpur

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has appointed 34 lawyers as government law officers at different courts in the Rangpur district.

The appointment order, signed by deputy solicitor Sana Md Mahroof Hossain, was issued yesterday (22 October).

In this order, the ministry has also cancelled the appointments of all previous government law officers.

Under the new appointments, M Ekramul Huq was appointed the government prosecutor (GP) at Rangpur district Judge Court. Four others were appointed as additional government prosecutors and three as assistant government prosecutors at the same court.

According to the order, M Aftab Uddin has been appointed as a public prosecutor (PP) at district and session Judge courts, three at Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunals, one at the special Judge court, one at the cyber tribunal, and one at the Anti-Terrorism special tribunal.

At the same time, one special prosecutor was appointed to the Anti-Human Trafficking Offense Tribunal, and another was appointed as an assistant special prosecutor.

In addition, one additional PP has been appointed at the special judge court, nine additional PPs at the district session court, and seven additional PPs as assistant PPs.