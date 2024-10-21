Govt appoints 200 law officers for 3 more districts

The government has appointed 200 law officers for the Bogura, Thakurgaon and Jhenaidah districts.

A gazette notification, signed by Dr Md Rezaul Karim, public relations officer of the Ministry of Law, was issued in this regard last night (20 October).

Of them, 107 were appointed for Bogura court, 21 for Thakurgaon and 72 for Jhenaidah.

The law officers include government prosecutors (GP), additional GPs, assistant GPs, public prosecutors (PP), additional PPs and assistant PPs.

Md Shafiqul Islam Tuku and Md Abdul Based were appointed as GP and PP, respectively, for Bogura District and Sessions Judge Court.

Thakurgaon court got Mohammad Sarowar Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Halim as GP and PP, respectively.

Moreover, advocate Md Mokarram Hossain Tutul and SM Mashiur Rahman were appointed as the GP and PP at Jhenaidah court.

