Fugitive extremist leader arrested 30 years after being sentenced for life

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a fugitive extremist leader who has been on the run for 30 years after being sentenced to life in multiple cases.

His crimes include looting weapons and snatching arrested extremists from a police station.

RAB-3 shared the information with the media in a press conference Saturday (10 September) after arresting the extremist leader Saiful from Rupganj area of ​​Narayanganj.

According to RAB, a group of extremists looted the weapons stored in Gurdaspur Police Station of Natore, killed a constable and snatched an arrested extremist from the police station custody in 1987.

In these incidents, Saiful was accused of robbery and murder cases in absentia.

Saiful has since been living in Rupganj of Narayanganj as Manik. He regularly participated in all programmes run by extremists under the name of Manik. He has no specific profession. He used to earn his livelihood from terror, looting and extortion. Recently he was working as a labour leader under the name of Sattar in the area.

In 2018, he changed his name to Saiful Pradhan and created NID as a voter in Rupganj area of ​​Narayanganj. He is known as Sattar in Rupganj area. The locals are, however, not aware of his criminal activities.

In the press conference, the commander of RAB-3, Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said that extremists or proletariat party members were once active in the country.

"There are currently no extremist or proletarian party activities in operation since drives against them were conducted by law enforcement forces. Their activities are not visible in any area," he told the media.

