Foolproof security measures taken ahead of Ijtema: IGP

Measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security for devotees including foreigners arriving at the Biswa Ijtema ground, said Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Chowdhury Abdullah said this while talking to reporters after visiting the Ijtema ground on Wednesday.

The first phase of Biswa Ijtema will be held on 13 January to 15 January and the second phase from 20 January.

The law enforcement forces will also ensure security through helicopter, watch tower, dog squad and CCTV cameras, he added.

The government has taken all-out preparation to ensure smooth holding of Biswa Ijtema in two phases.