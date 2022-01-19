Fewer police medals likely this year

Law & order

Zia Chowdhury
19 January, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 11:28 pm

Fewer police medals likely this year

The police headquarters has recommended awarding the Bangladesh Police Medal and President's Police Medal to 115 law enforcers each for 2019-20 and 2020-21 for their unique achievements in maintaining law and order in the country.

Initially, 360 police personnel were nominated for the awards, but the list had to be cut short on the order of the home ministry.

The latest lists have now been sent to the home ministry for approval from the "Police Medal Verification Selection Committee" and will be approved in the form of a government order in a day or two, according to home ministry sources.

Assistant Inspector General (Media) of Police Headquarters Md Kamruzzaman said the Police Week will begin from 23 January and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the first day of the ceremony virtually as the chief guest.

Asked if fewer medals would be given out this year, he said he could not comment on it until there is a government order issued.

In 2020, some 15 policemen were initially nominated for the Bangladesh Police Medal, 25 were nominated for the President's Police Medal, while 25 were nominated for Bangladesh Police Medal Seba and 50 were nominated for President's Police Medal Seba.

In 2021, some 15 policemen were primarily nominated for Bangladesh Police Medal, 25 for President's Police Medal, 25 for Bangladesh Police Medal Seba, and 50 for President's Police Medal Seba.

The Police Week did not take place in the past two years due to Covid-19, so the medals could not be awarded. So, this year, medals for both years will be awarded together.

Earlier in 2018, some 349 policemen, the highest ever, were awarded for their meritorious contribution to the country and in 2019, some 118 policemen were awarded in four categories. 

Bangladesh / Top News

police medals / police awards / police

