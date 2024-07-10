'Enough is enough. Now concentrate on your studies': CJ tells anti-quota protesting students

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today (10 July) called on the students, who are engaging in protests against quotas in government jobs, to return to class.

"Enough is enough. Now, concentrate on your classes," the chief justice said addressing the students as he passed the order for a month-long status quo on the High Court's judgment to reinstate the freedom fighter quota system for first and second-class government jobs.

After a hearing for today (10 July) on two separate pleas, one from the government and the other from two Dhaka University students challenging the HC's judgment, the full bench of the Appellate Division led by the chief justice passed the order.

Before passing the order, the chief justice said there will be a halt of four weeks on the judgment given by the HC. A hearing on the quota issue will be held once the full verdict is received. Until then, the status quo will remain on the HC judgment.

During the hearing, he further said, "We will listen to both sides. As I have said before, the verdict cannot be influenced by protests. Protestors may have their views, and if they approach us through lawyers, we will listen to them and will consider their rights.

"But we can't protest on the streets, we can't destroy the environment," the chief justice said, urging the protesters to concentrate on their studies.

Since around 11am this morning, students of various government universities blocked the Shahbagh intersection and Science Lab area this morning, enforcing a day-long Bangla Blockade programme to press home their one-point demand of a quota reform for government jobs.

Later on, students of various government universities announced they will continue the "Bangla Blockade" movement despite the Appellate Division staying the High Court order reinstating quotas in government jobs.