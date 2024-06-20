Eid journey was safe this time due to use of speed guns: Bangladesh Police

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 09:18 pm

The Eid journey was safe and comfortable as the police took various measures including the use of speed guns, the Bangladesh Police said today (20 June).

Police used speed guns at 556 places from 13 June till 18 June, and during this period, 1,458 faced prosecutions due to overspeeding, according to a press release, signed by Enamul Haque Sagar, superintendent of police (media and public relations).

The Eid journey of the people was safe and comfortable as the traffic movement and traffic system were normal, it added.

Overspeeding is generally considered one of the main causes of road accidents and road accidents have come down due to the prevention of unauthorised vehicles and controlling the speed of vehicles through the use of speed guns on roads, the release added.

Besides, legal steps were taken against 583 unauthorised vehicles for carrying passengers.

Meanwhile, steps were taken against a number of various vehicles after setting check-posts at 2014 spots and 7,102 prosecutions were submitted.

