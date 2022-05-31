DSA does not hamper journalism: Law minister

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that the Digital Security Act (DSA) does not impede independent journalism.

He said that if a case is filed against a journalist, the police do not arrest him immediately. In this case, permission has to be taken from the cyber cell. He made the remarks while participating in a dialogue organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the media centre of the Secretariat in the capital on Tuesday (31 May).

The law minister said there are several non-bailable sections in the law but still there is a chance of bail. The court will take a decision regarding filing a bail plea.

He said that cybercrimes have been prevented through this law, adding, "If there is anything to be amended in the law, it will be done."

Noting that DSA is not an obstacle in the field of journalism, Anisul Haque said the present government will not enact any law that impedes independent journalism.

