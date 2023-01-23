Draft Income Tax Act gets Cabinet nod

Law & order

UNB
23 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

Draft Income Tax Act gets Cabinet nod

UNB
23 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 10:24 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

The Cabinet approved the draft of the Income Tax Act 2023 in principle, which among other things, curbs the discretionary powers of the income tax officer.

The approval came from the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office, said Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain while speaking at a press briefing at the Secretariat.

Explaining the salient points in the draft, he said income tax officers cannot fix income tax as per his/her wish and income tax will be determined according to the formula prescribed by law.

One of the decisions of the Cabinet was to change all the laws of military rule and those that are in English, to bring them up to date. That is why this law has been drafted by the internal resources department, said Mahbub.

Actually, the existing act in English has been converted into Bangla and simplified with some additions. Besides, some complex and ambiguous languages were scrapped.

Besides, the discretionary power of the income tax officer has been limited in the act, which has 348 sections.

A mathematical formula has been introduced in the act to assist taxpayers to determine their taxes and as per the result of it, the taxpayers can pay their taxes, Mahbub added.

The act will help taxpayers to submit their income tax returns online.

Besides, the Cabinet also gave its final approval to the draft of the Agency to Innovate (A2i) Act.

According to the act, an agency will be formed to encourage the innovation of the government in the Information Technology sector and it will help take programmes in establishing knowledge based society and its implementation, he said.

The agency will be formed with a 15-member board of directors and the information and communication technology minister will be the chairman of the board, which will be autonomous, he added.

Besides, the agency will form a policy and will help to create an environment to encourage innovation, he said.

Besides, some 67.78% decisions, taken by the Cabinet from October 2022 to December 2022, have been implemented, said Mahbub.

Ninety decisions have been taken in six Cabinet meetings from October 2022 to December 2022 and 61 decisions were implemented while the implementation of the remaining 29 decisions is now underway.

During this period, the Cabinet approved two policies and 11 deals or protocols.

Bangladesh / Top News

Income Tax Act / Draft law / Income Tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

13h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

13h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

4h | TBS Stories
Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

2h | TBS SPORTS
High import duties on raw materials cripple paper cup industry

High import duties on raw materials cripple paper cup industry

3h | TBS Stories
A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port