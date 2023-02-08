DMP requests BNP not to hold march on working days in Dhaka

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq has requested the BNP and other political and professional organisations not to hold any kind of programmes in the capital on weekdays.

He talked with the media a day before the BNP rally in the capital, requesting the main opposition not to be the cause of public suffering with their political programmes.

"Thursday is a hectic and the last working day with huge public movements. If the BNP holds a 3-4-kilometre march for 2-3 hours, it would cause huge traffic congestion that would prevail in the city roads till midnight," he said in a briefing at his office on Wednesday.

He said that Dhaka city is already gripped by traffic congestion due to some development works and such political programmes on city roads during the weekdays would intensify public woes.

Massive traffic gridlock is caused during such political and professional organisations' activities, pushing the common people to suffer, the senior police officer said.

The BNP is scheduled to hold a march from Old Dhaka to the National Press Club on Thursday.

The DMP chief said that they would not stop or block BNP's march, but legal actions will be taken if the law and order situation is hampered, and violence and vandalism are committed.

He urged the BNP to organise some other programmes in the city's open grounds or hold the march on the weekend.