DMP promotes, transfers 4 officials

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has promoted two officials to the rank of joint commissioner and transferred two joint commissioners to new departments.

The appointment was made in an office order signed by DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Monday (18 July).

Tutul Chakraborty, deputy police commissioner (headquarters and admin) has been promoted to Joint Police Commissioner (headquarters), while Biplob Bijoy Talukder, joint police commissioner, has been assigned to the crime department.

Deputy Police Commissioner Khandaker Nozmul Hasan has been posted to cyber and special crimes and detective branch – North as its joint commissioner.

Deputy Police Commissioner Sanjit Kumar Roy has also been promoted to the rank of Joint Police Commissioner.