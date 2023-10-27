DMP installing 60 CCTV cameras around BNP office in Nayapaltan

DMP's Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid speaks to media at Nayapaltan on 27 October 2023. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/ TBS

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police is installing over 60 CCTV cameras around the central office of BNP in the capital's Nayapaltan area as the party is set to hold a grand rally there on Saturday.

DMP's Detective Branch Chief Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid disclosed the information after visiting the spot on Friday (27 October) afternoon.

"Around 60 CCTV cameras are being set up around Nayapaltan and the Nightingale intersection area," he said.

The cameras are being set up to maintain security during tomorrow's rally and to ensure the safety of the common people who might join the rally, police officials said.

The footage from the cameras will be analysed through a central monitoring system, he added.

Meanwhile, DB chief Harun also said both the Awami League and the BNP will be permitted by the DMP for holding the rallies but the venues are yet undecided.

"Permitted venues will be announced at evening or afterwards after scrutinising certain facts," he said.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Speaking about his visit, the DMP official said multiple DB teams are visiting different areas of the capital as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather here to join the grand rallies announced by the political parties.

Arrests of warranted accused "happen regularly"

Asked about the recent increase in arrests of warranted accused, he said, "This is our routine work. It looks like the arrests are being made ahead of the rallies tomorrow. But that is not the case. Such arrests happen regularly.

"We will arrest anyone against whom there is a warrant today, and we will do it in the future as well."

Replying to a query about possible police actions if Jamaat holds its announced rally at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar, Harun said, "If a political party is not registered, they won't be allowed to hold rallies just because they want to.

"Senior DMP officials will decide which party will hold rallies where. The permissions will be granted after considering the security of Dhaka residents."

Asked if there's any sabotage risk tomorrow, the DB chief said the police, DB police and other security forces have bolstered checkposts and patrols in view of the risk.

"Lakhs of people will enter Dhaka and a third party might try to do something unpleasant. That is why our patrol party has been strengthened."