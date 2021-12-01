Digital archiving, e-Filing management to expedite ensuring access to justice: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said Digital archiving, e Filing management would expedite ensuring access to justice for the people.

"It would also play a supportive role in lessening the procrastination of cases and keep it at a tolerable level," he said.

The minister said this while inaugurating Digital Archiving and e-Filing management systems at the Supreme Court with State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak in the chair.

The function was attended by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain as the chief guest while Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar addressed it, among others, an official release said here.

"Following the direct instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have already started work for multifaceted digitisation in the judiciary. We've adopted the e-judiciary, the biggest ever plan in the history of the country's judiciary following her direction. We would introduce e-filing at all courts across the country through the E-Judiciary Project," the law minister said.

Anisul Huq said once the electronic system is introduced, there will be a direct contact between the justice seekers and the lawyers. This will ultimately save working hours of the court and make the right to justice more transparent, swift and easily available, he added.