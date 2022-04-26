Delhi’s support sought after US sanctions on RAB, says FM

Law & order

UNB
26 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 07:42 pm

Related News

Delhi’s support sought after US sanctions on RAB, says FM

The foreign minister said the Indian community of around 45 lakh members in the United States also requested the government

UNB
26 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 07:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh sought India's support to withdraw the US sanctions imposed on elite force RAB and individuals.

"We sought their help after the US imposed sanctions on RAB. They've been very nice to us. They (Indian side) said they would raise it," Momen told reporters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister said the Indian community of around 45 lakh members in the United States also requested the government. "They (Indian community in US) are very influential."

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is scheduled arrive here on Thursday (26 April), visited Washington DC earlier this month.

Regarding law enforcement, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas recently said there is no scope for repeal of sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion without concrete action and accountability. 

"We want to see a RAB that remains effective at combatting terrorism, but that does so while respecting basic human rights," he said while addressing a seminar in which Minister Momen spoke as the chief guest.

Responding to a question, Momen said the US talks about accountability but there is in-built accountability in the RAB. "We do have accountability. That might not reach to them (US)."

Asked whether the US side is convinced on what the Bangladesh side says, he said may be they are not satisfied yet but in the future they will be satisfied.

Ambassador Haas said RAB sanctions do not mean they cannot enhance the strong law enforcement security cooperation between the two countries. 

"We will continue to work with Bangladesh to combat transnational crime and terrorism, enhance border security, and prevent violent extremism," he said.

The US envoy said the continue our support to Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime police, the Anti-Terrorism Unit, and the specialised units of the Metropolitan Police in Chattogram, Sylhet, and Rajshahi. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / US sanctions on RAB / Indian government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

9h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

11h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

23h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

3h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

3h | Videos
Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

3h | Videos
Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?