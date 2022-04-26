Delhi’s support sought after US sanctions on RAB, says FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh sought India's support to withdraw the US sanctions imposed on elite force RAB and individuals.

"We sought their help after the US imposed sanctions on RAB. They've been very nice to us. They (Indian side) said they would raise it," Momen told reporters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister said the Indian community of around 45 lakh members in the United States also requested the government. "They (Indian community in US) are very influential."

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is scheduled arrive here on Thursday (26 April), visited Washington DC earlier this month.

Regarding law enforcement, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas recently said there is no scope for repeal of sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion without concrete action and accountability.

"We want to see a RAB that remains effective at combatting terrorism, but that does so while respecting basic human rights," he said while addressing a seminar in which Minister Momen spoke as the chief guest.

Responding to a question, Momen said the US talks about accountability but there is in-built accountability in the RAB. "We do have accountability. That might not reach to them (US)."

Asked whether the US side is convinced on what the Bangladesh side says, he said may be they are not satisfied yet but in the future they will be satisfied.

Ambassador Haas said RAB sanctions do not mean they cannot enhance the strong law enforcement security cooperation between the two countries.

"We will continue to work with Bangladesh to combat transnational crime and terrorism, enhance border security, and prevent violent extremism," he said.

The US envoy said the continue our support to Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime police, the Anti-Terrorism Unit, and the specialised units of the Metropolitan Police in Chattogram, Sylhet, and Rajshahi.