Death of Nadia: Bus driver, helper sent to 2-day remand

A Dhaka court on Monday placed the driver of a bus and his assistant on two-day remand in connection with the death of a Northern University student Nadia in a road accident in the city.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur passed the order.

Those remanded were identified as Liton, bus driver and his helper Abul Khayer.

Earlier in the day, Sub-inspector Mohammad Al Imran Rajon of Bhatara Police Station and also the investigating officer of the case produced them before the court with seven-day remand prayer.

Police arrested Liton and Abul Khayer from Anandanagar in Badda on Monday morning. Police also seized the bus.

On Sunday, Nadia, a student of the Pharmacy department of Northern University, died when a Victor Paribahan bus hit the motorcycle she was on near Jamuna Future Park in the city.

A case was filed in this connection.