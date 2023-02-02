DCs, UNOs run country, MPs are ignored, AL MP tells JS

Law & order

UNB
02 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 09:40 pm

Related News

DCs, UNOs run country, MPs are ignored, AL MP tells JS

UNB
02 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 09:40 pm
DCs, UNOs run country, MPs are ignored, AL MP tells JS

Ruling Awami League MP elected from Thakurgaon-2 Constituency M Dabirul Islam on Thursday alleged that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNOs) are running their areas where the MPs are remaining neglected.

He made the complaint that the attitude of the government officials is that the country became independent by fighting on their words and the people's representatives are uninvited people.

Dabirul Islam made these allegations while participating in the discussion on the thanksgiving motion on the President's speech.

He said that currently the public representatives cannot even give a blanket from the relief fund which is a government relief.

"We (MPs) are at the mercy of UNOs and government officials."

The AL MP said: "Currently the bureaucracy ... I don't know how it is in other areas. In my district and in my area, I have seen UNO saheeb doing everything. The idea is that the country was liberated by fighting on their words. We are strangers to them."

He claimed that the situation is not very different in other areas. "There are many in this Parliament whose areas are ruled by government officials. We are just elected. They are the owners of the real power."

Bangladesh / Top News

Parliament / lawmaker / DC / UNO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

10h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

13h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

12h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

2h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

1h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

3h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane