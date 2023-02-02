DCs, UNOs run country, MPs are ignored, AL MP tells JS

Ruling Awami League MP elected from Thakurgaon-2 Constituency M Dabirul Islam on Thursday alleged that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNOs) are running their areas where the MPs are remaining neglected.

He made the complaint that the attitude of the government officials is that the country became independent by fighting on their words and the people's representatives are uninvited people.

Dabirul Islam made these allegations while participating in the discussion on the thanksgiving motion on the President's speech.

He said that currently the public representatives cannot even give a blanket from the relief fund which is a government relief.

"We (MPs) are at the mercy of UNOs and government officials."

The AL MP said: "Currently the bureaucracy ... I don't know how it is in other areas. In my district and in my area, I have seen UNO saheeb doing everything. The idea is that the country was liberated by fighting on their words. We are strangers to them."

He claimed that the situation is not very different in other areas. "There are many in this Parliament whose areas are ruled by government officials. We are just elected. They are the owners of the real power."