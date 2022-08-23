CID chief urges for utmost professionalism and sincerity 

The new chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Mohammad Ali Miah urged police officials to maintain highest professionalism while investigating any case or handling any task.

"I hope professionalism and utmost sincerity is enough to gain the public's trust and well wishes," said the new chief while addressing an introductory meeting on Tuesday (23 August).

CID welcomed the new chief along with two Deputy Inspector Generals of Police Md Imam Hossain and Shyamal Kumar Nath with floral bouquets.

The new CID Chief Mohammad Ali Miah took charge from DIG Jamil Ahmed.

At that time, the DIGs, Additional DIGs, Special Superintendent of Police and other officials of various ranks were also present.

Earlier on 16 August, Tourist Police's Additional IGP Mohammad Ali Mia was appointed as the new chief of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Mohammad Ali Mia replaced Barrister Mahbubur Rahman as the post fell vacant on 31 July following the latter's retirement.

Mohammad Ali Mia is a resident of Tungipara in Gopalganj.

He joined Bangladesh Police as an officer belonging to the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).